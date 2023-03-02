CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Every year, East Fairmont High School’s senior government class visits the State Capitol and, this year, they got to speak with 13 News’ very own Mark Curtis.

The class visits the State Capitol to talk about key issues and ask questions about the legislative process.

Students got the chance to talk to 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis about the role the media plays in the legislative process.

“I think it’s a great learning opportunity and that every citizen in West Virginia should do their best to try to be politically engaged,” Nicholas Asher, student at East Fairmont High School, said.

These students are just one example of how high schoolers are taking an active interest to become more engaged in their community and government.