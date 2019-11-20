West Virginia sues two more opioid makers

Live Now
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia is suing two more opioid makers claiming the companies mispresented the risks of their drugs.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the suits against Endo Health Solutions and Mallinckrodt on Wednesday. The cases were filed in Boone County court and seek monetary penalties.

The lawsuits accuse the drugmakers and their subsidiaries of deceiving prescribers of the addictive risks of opioids.

The companies did not return emailed requests for comment.

The attorney general’s office says the state has received more than $80 million through settlements of lawsuits filed against the opioid industry.

Opioids have been linked to the deaths of more than 400,000 Americans since 2000. Thousands of lawsuits have been filed by governments across the country seeking to hold the opioid industry responsible for the crisis.

