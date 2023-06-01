CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia State Supreme Court Justice has announced his plans to retire.

In a letter of retirement released this morning, June 1, 2023, Justice John Hutchison stated he would not be seeking re-election. He said he plans to complete his current term which expires on Dec. 31, 2024.

“It is with mixed emotions that I am writing today to officially inform you and anyone in the public who might be interested, that I will not be seeking reelection to the Supreme Court of Appeals in the upcoming election cycle,” Hutchison began the letter. He also said in part, “Serving as a member of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has been, for me, an honor and the capstone of my career.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Justice Hutchison has served in legal proceedings for nearly 45 years with 30 of those as a judge. He says his hope after the term is to provide service as a senior status judge or a mediator.

In his letter, Hutchison thanked everyone who has supported not only his career, but supported the Court as a whole throughout his time on the bench.

“I am continually amazed by the innovative thinking and hard work of all those who support the very important work of this Court. To every one of those individuals, I say thank you for all you have done for me personally, but more importantly, for what you have done to move this branch of government forward,” Hutchinson said. “I want to also thank my family who have supported me and made it possible to achieve my personal goals. Without them, and especially without the help of my wife, Viki, I would not have been able to achieve the success that I have had.”