West Virginia Supreme Court releases videos about domestic violence process

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals announced a series of videos on their YouTube page that will explain the domestic violence petition process. These videos are to help everyone involved in these cases understand the process.

The court system can be intimidating to anyone so it is hoped that these step-by-step videos will make the public more comfortable with the legal system. For more resources including the domestic violence hotline or to see the full videos please visit the West Virginia Courts website