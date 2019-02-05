West Virginia Tax Collections Fall Below Estimates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia revenue collections have failed to surpass tax estimates for the first time in 10 months.

Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday collections in January were $3 million below estimates, blamed on weaker-than-anticipated monthly personal income tax collections.

Overall collections through the first seven months of the fiscal year are $40.9 million above revised estimates. Justice says he expects the surplus to grow through the June 30 end of the fiscal year.