West Virginia tax revenue down for second straight month

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The biggest factor is a decline in severance taxes from coal, natural gas, and oil production. State personal income taxes are down as well. Revenue collections show a $16 million deficit in August on the heels of another $34 million dollar shortfall in July. The state’s overall deficit totals $50 million for the new fiscal year, and there is a concern.

“I think even the Governor’s office has been telling us that at some point we are going to see a downturn in some of the coal and oil and gas severance, due to pipelines coming to conclusion. And if we don’t heed those warnings, then we’re going to be in big trouble at some point,” said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D-Kanawha).

In total, severance taxes are $11 million below estimates, and income taxes are down $5 million. This despite indicators recently showing that economic growth and income were up in the Mountain State.

“No, nobody should panic. We’re two months into this and we’ll make the necessary adjustments as we move forward. So, the Legislature will manage this process, whether we are going up or down, in terms of living within our means,” said State Senate President Mitch Carmichael, (R-Jackson).

On a brighter note, the latest numbers show consumer sales taxes were up by nearly $4 million – following the national trend that its consumer spending that’s keeping the economy out of a recession. Still, the bottom line remains a $50 million state shortfall two months into the fiscal year.

If the trend continues, the state potentially faces an annual budget deficit of $300 million. The last time we saw that kind of red ink was in 2015 and 2016 when the state was forced to make 4% budget cuts across the board.