West Virginia teacher charged with soliciting a minor

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – According to Timothy Haught, Wetzel County Prosecuting Attorney, Adam Croasmun, 23 of Paden City, West Virginia, has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer to engage in an illegal act.

The alleged criminal complaint offense is a felony punishable by a possible fine of not more than $5,000 or imprisonment of two to ten years in a state correctional facility.

WTRF, our sister station, spoke to Superintendent of Wetzel County Schools, Edward. T Toman and he gave us this response.

I am aware of reports that a recently employed classroom teacher, who has yet to begin his employment term with our school system, has been arrested. At this time, I have not received a copy of the criminal complaint, but I hope to in the near future. As I am sure the media is aware, school personnel laws prevent me from addressing this matter further given due process rights afforded to employees. The allegations though, if true, are not acceptable of anyone, let alone an employee of our school system, and will be dealt with in accordance with the employee’s due process. Edward. T Toman – Superintendent of Wetzel County Schools

