CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Youth Literacy Foundation (YouthLit) and DedicatedToSavingLives.org are partnering to help improve literacy for inner-city children and kids from other areas, including the state of West Virginia.

The two nonprofits are giving away tablets with YouthLit’s free, patented FUNetix 12-Hour Reading App. FUNetix recently received funds to donate tablets to teachers and reading specialists trying to reverse pandemic-related learning loss among students.

R. Kali Woodward, Executive Director at FUNetix, says, “Our goal is to promote the use of the FUNetix 12-Hour Reading App so that by the spring of 2023 we are seeing a growing wave of new readers in some of the most affected communities in the country.”

YouthLit and DedicatedToSavingLives.org say that literacy and mental health are deeply connected. Research shows a third-grader’s reading ability can be predictive of educational success, career earnings, and the risk of incarceration, isolation, incompetency and depression.

“Mental health includes almost every dimension of one’s life, affecting one’s emotional, social, and psychological well-being, feelings, thinking, and actions,” says Melody McDaniels, founder of DedicatedToSavingLives.org. “It’s impossible to overlook mental health because it is crucial at every stage of life, from childhood through adolescence and adulthood.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Teachers can apply in the state of West Virginia; as well as Baltimore and Prince George’s County in Maryland; Philadelphia and Montgomery County in Pennsylvania; Spokane in Washington; and Coeur d’Alene in Idaho.

YouthLit says its FUNetix 12-Hour Reading App is the only application proven to teach kids how to read in 12 hours via a gamified experience that brings literacy alive. FUNetix is available on the Apple Store, Google Play, The Amazon App Store and Google Play for Chromebook.

Teachers and reading specialists can here apply for a free Amazon Fire tablet.

Supplies may be limited while funds are still being raised. YouthLit says winners will be placed on a waiting list if a tablet is not immediately available.