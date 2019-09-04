West Virginia teen dies in UTV accident

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOT) – A 15-year-old Philip Barbour High School student is dead following a UTV accident in Barbour County.

According to an obituary posted on Wright Funeral Home’s website, Trai Norris, of Philippi, passed away on Saturday as a result of injuries sustained during a UTV accident.

In order to help with funeral expenses, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

According to staff at Philip Barbour High School, the county superintendent gave permission for a 2-hour early dismissal Thursday so students and faculty could attend services for Norris.

There will also be a candlelight vigil after Friday’s football game against Oak Glen High School.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.