CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that Form Energy, Inc. will build an iron-air battery manufacturing facility in Weirton.

Justice says the factory will be built on 55 acres of property along the Ohio River in the city of Weirton.

The facility is expected to create a minimum of 750 new full-time jobs and will cost up to $760 million to build.

“Weirton is long overdue for some incredible news,” Gov. Justice said. “At one point, Weirton was one of America’s most important steel towns— a national leader in steel production. Now, this historic city is looking toward the future, and it’s very bright with Form Energy opening its doors. We structured a unique financial incentive package worth up to $290 million in asset-based, performance financing to support their decision to locate in Weirton.

Construction on the Weirton factory is expected to start in 2023, and Form Energy says that they plan to begin manufacturing iron-air battery systems for broad commercialization in 2024.