West Virginia to debate phase out of the personal income tax

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Many Republican lawmakers and Governor Justice are pushing for a gradual phase out of the income tax when the annual legislative session opens on Wednesday.

Eight other states, most notably Florida, have no state income tax and instead rely on sales taxes paid by tourists.

“And actually we have eight other states out there that doesn’t have a personal income tax, and they have 40 percent of the growth in the U.S. That is what we are wanting to do is help bring some of that to the state of West Virginia,” said State Senator Craig Blair, (R) Berkeley – Senate President.

Democrats note those promises have been made before, but the state’s population and business base continues to decline. They say without an income tax, West Virginia may instead be forced to raise tobacco taxes, sales taxes, and property taxes on real estate.

“I’m for, and the Democratic Party is for, working West Virginians. They are the building block of our society. They are what drives our economy, and that’s who we should put first. Working class West Virginians aren’t going to receive a tax break, they going to receive a tax increase,” Del. Shawn Fluharty, (D) Ohio – Minority Whip.

In January, West Virginia collected 2-hundred-point-10 million dollars in personal income taxes. That is the state’s largest single source of revenue.

“Republicans now have super majorities in the State Senate and House of Delegates. While that’s enough votes for a phase out, they still have to come up with the funds to replace the lost income taxes,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.