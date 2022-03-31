CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has one of the highest rates of veterans in the nation, and they are about to get some free help. Mountain State residents sure love and support their military, and this Saturday the state will show that in a big way.

The WV National Guard is sponsoring the first-ever “Military Retiree Appreciation Day.” It will offer free health care screenings and immunizations, as well as family support, a free lunch, and other veterans services. The event is open to retirees, surviving spouses and immediate family members.

It will be held at the National Guard Armory in Eleanor, which is in Putnam County. It’s this Saturday, April 2nd from 9 am to 3 pm.

“When I first came in one of my priorities was to make sure that we could reconnect with our retiree community. They are such an important part of what our ‘One Guard’ family is. West Virginia has the largest per capita service, military service, of any state,” said Maj. Gen. William Crane, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard.

The WV National Guard is planning to host similar days at other bases, all across West Virginia.