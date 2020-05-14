West Virginia to receive CARES Act funding to increase COVID-19 testing capability

Doctors and nurses work at a Mobile Health Unit for drive-thru coronavirus testing at Robert C. Byrd Clinic on the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, W.Va., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The nurses and doctors can test for COVID-19, but also treat flu and allergy symptoms. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald via AP)

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – Senate Appropriations Committee Members U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $57,211,926 from the CARES Act for West Virginia to increase COVID-19 testing across the state.

Senator Manchin says expanding testing is an important part of safely reopening the state, and the funding will help get public health officials and healthcare providers necessary equipment to perform tests for COVID-19.

“In order to eventually reopen our state safely, we must rapidly expand testing for all West Virginians. But I continue to hear from West Virginians across the state who can’t get tested before returning to work and healthcare providers who don’t have the supplies needed to perform enough tests,” says Manchin. “West Virginians always care for one another, and right now that means listening to public health officials, wearing masks, and heeding state guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 as we work to reopen our businesses and communities.”

“Access to testing is a crucial aspect in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am very pleased to see this additional funding coming to West Virginia in support of our testing initiatives,” says Capito. “As West Virginia begins to open up parts of our state’s economy, testing must be readily available.”

