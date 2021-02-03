West Virginia to receive more COVID-19 vaccines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice said the number of active COVID-19 cases is down in West Virginia for the 18th day in a row. He talked about that and gave an update on vaccination efforts Wednesday.

He said the statewide registration system is working to help people sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Since we announced this and that was Monday a week ago we have now registered 177,000 people in this,” Justice said.

He also announced that the state will be getting more doses of the vaccine than expected.

“Right at a little over 20% additional vaccines are going to be flowing into West Virginia from the order that we have been getting the 23,000 and change,” he said.

As for the vaccinations coming to local pharmacies, the Justice said that won’t impact what is available through the state.

“This is additional bracketing of doses that are going to go to these pharmacies in addition to the state’s amounts,” he said.