West Virginia to receive nearly $3 million for math teachers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), announced $2,999,596 from the National Science Foundation for math teachers across West Virginia through the West Virginia University Research Corporation.

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities and in order for our state to thrive, we must support our teachers in every way possible. It is vital for our teachers to receive continuing education and training, which is why I am pleased that NSF is investing in West Virginia’s teachers so they receive the support they need and deserve to give our future generations a great education,” Manchin says.

The two members of the Senate Appropriations Committee say the funds will improve mathematic education in the Mountain State and provide math teachers with necessary resources to overcome traditional roadblocks in the classroom.

“As a long-time advocate of STEM programs, I am thrilled that NSF is continuing their support of educational resources in the Mountain State,” said Senator Capito. “… This funding will help create local networked improvement communities between West Virginia educators, fostering change agents in individual school districts, and counties … It is vital that we invest in our young people and prepare them for the future, and this funding will help us accomplish that.”

