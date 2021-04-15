West Virginia to see slight increase in vaccine allocation

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia will see a slight increase in Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses as it continues its pause of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

U.S. Sen Joe Manchin’s office says an increase of 5,340 combined Moderna and Pfizer doses will be part of the state’s allocation next week. That comes to nearly 98,000 total first and second doses.

West Virginia health officials say they haven’t received reports of the rare blood clotting condition that led U.S. authorities to recommend a temporary halt on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine usage.