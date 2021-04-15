Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia to see slight increase in vaccine allocation

West Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia will see a slight increase in Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses as it continues its pause of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

U.S. Sen Joe Manchin’s office says an increase of 5,340 combined Moderna and Pfizer doses will be part of the state’s allocation next week. That comes to nearly 98,000 total first and second doses.

West Virginia health officials say they haven’t received reports of the rare blood clotting condition that led U.S. authorities to recommend a temporary halt on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine usage.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS