West Virginia to start free transport to opioid treatment in March

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – People addicted to opioids will soon be able to get free public transit to West Virginia treatment centers under a new health department initiative.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said Wednesday the program with the West Virginia Public Transit Association will begin on March 2. The health department said both urgent and non-urgent transport will be available within 24 to 72 hours of a request.
A person looking to use the service can call or visit the WV transit website for information on eligibility and scheduling.
