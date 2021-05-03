West Virginia to take more COVID vaccines to where young people gather

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice announced the new plan at his Monday press briefing.

The governor says there will be an intense effort to get more vaccination clinics at high schools, before the school year ends. And just as there were last week for the girls tournament, there will be clinics at this week’s boys basketball tournament in Charleston. The governor says if people ages 16 to 35 won’t go get their shots, vaccinations will be brought to them.

“We will set up locations and times where there is a lot of high traffic people, like the fairs and festivals, or church parking lots, sporting events, state and national and county parks. The bars and restaurants, shopping centers and malls,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths since Sunday, but the state now has more than 11-hundred variant cases, and young people are more susceptible. One of the problems is, of all the people who have been vaccinated, only 9-point 5 percent are ages 16 to 35. Health leaders are anticipating that next week the federal government will allow 12 to 15 year olds to also get the vaccine.

“We’ll get into another phase of vaccines in schools, particularly as we open up to 12 to 15 year olds, hopefully in the very near future,” said Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer (Ret.), Joint Inter-Agency Vaccination Task Force.

The 10 through 19 age groups has one of the fastest rising incidents of positive COVID-19 cases.

“The governor and his health advisors want to remind people under the age of 18, that if they want to get vaccinated they must bring a permission note from their parents,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.