BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to information provided by Detective Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, a 2-year-old suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg after a loaded gun was left in reach.

The call came in during the evening hours of Thursday, December 15, 2022. The incident happened in the Reese Street area of Bluefield, West Virginia. The child was taken to Princeton Community Hospital before being transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The condition of the toddler remains unknown.

The incident remains under investigation and charges may be filed at a later time.