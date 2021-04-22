West Virginia tops 150K COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 400 new COVID-19 cases bring the Mountain State’s total number to more than 150,000 cases of the virus. Health officials say the state has now confirmed 150,288 COVID-19 cases since the first case was announced on March 17, 2020.

According to the WV DHHR, 7,324 COVID-19 cases in the state remain active as of Thursday, April 22. Health officials say 246 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 78 are in the ICU and 28 are on ventilators.

The WV DHHR also reports eight more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,808 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 75-year-old female from Morgan County, a 57-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old female from Mingo County, a 57-year-old male from Logan County, an 81-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 78-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 72-year-old male from Kanawha County, and an 80-year-old female from Boone County.

COVID-19 data for April 22, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has received a total of 2,643,797 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.04% and a cumulative rate of 5.19%

WV County Alert System Map for April 22, 2021 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

A total of 529,085 West Virginians have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 690,057 people in the state have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

According to the County Alert System map, Berkeley and Raleigh counties are in red while Jefferson, Harrison, Wetzel, Nicholas and Boone counties are in orange. The map lists Mingo, Monroe, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Marshall, Harrison, Mineral and Morgan as gold.

Yellow counties on today’s map include Hancock, Marion, Hardy, Braxton, Wirt, Fayette, Wyoming, and McDowell counties. The remaining 30 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,360), Berkeley (11,768), Boone (1,897), Braxton (879), Brooke (2,128), Cabell (8,660), Calhoun (275), Clay (462), Doddridge (555), Fayette (3,301), Gilmer (741), Grant (1,242), Greenbrier (2,659), Hampshire (1,732), Hancock (2,723), Hardy (1,450), Harrison (5,473), Jackson (1,936), Jefferson (4,393), Kanawha (14,238), Lewis (1,144), Lincoln (1,402), Logan (3,011), Marion (4,195), Marshall (3,304), Mason (1,942), McDowell (1,508), Mercer (4,596), Mineral (2,783), Mingo (2,442), Monongalia (8,988), Monroe (1,078), Morgan (1,094), Nicholas (1,530), Ohio (4,062), Pendleton (693), Pleasants (841), Pocahontas (656), Preston (2,819), Putnam (4,854), Raleigh (6,288), Randolph (2,504), Ritchie (667), Roane (588), Summers (773), Taylor (1,204), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,826), Wayne (2,827), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,224), Wirt (382), Wood (7,600), Wyoming (1,934).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Ritchie County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 136 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.