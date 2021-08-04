WATCH: Gov. Justice speaks as West Virginia tops 168K COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A total of 382 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed overnight in the Mountain State. Today, Wednesday, Aug. 4. marks the first time since mid-May a single-day total has been above 380 new cases.

The new cases bring West Virginia to a total of 168,330 cases throughout the pandemic. 2,848 of those cases are currently active, up more than 260 from yesterday’s total.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is set to give another update on COVID-19 at 11 a.m. this morning along with WV Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch, WV Secondary School Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan and the rest of the state’s COVID-19 response leadership team.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Aug. 4, 2021. (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also says two more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,956 deaths related to the virus. Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 86-year-old male from Morgan County and a 75-year-old male from Cabell County.

As of today, health officials say 118 Delta variant COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the county with the highest number of Delta variant cases is Berkeley County, which has 24 cases reported. The state has also reported 2,484 cases of the U.K. variant, eight cases of the South African variant and 24 cases of the Brazilian variant.

According to health officials, 185 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 70 are in the ICU and 26 are on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 3,144,242 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a daily percent positivity rate of 5.72% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 4.94%. The WV DHHR says 162,526 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

A total of 68.5% of eligible people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.7% are fully vaccinated. For more information about the vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

The governor’s office has extended the deadline to register for the final “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccine sweepstakes. West Virginians who have received at least one dose of a vaccine and have not already registered can do so at doitforbabydog.wv.gov before Sunday, Aug. 8, at 11:59 p.m. The final round of prize winners, including the winner of $1,588,000, will be announced next Tuesday, August 10.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Aug. 4, 20201 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Marshall County remains red on the County Alert System map, and now, Wyoming County has also moved into red. Orange counties include Cabell, Wayne, Raleigh, Fayette, Webster, Wetzel, Ohio and Berkeley counties.

Counties listed as gold include Mason, Jackson, Wood, Tyler, Lewis, Upshur, Randolph, Morgan, Nicholas, Mercer and Logan, while the map lists Hancock, Brooke, Barbour, Harrison, Gilmer Ritchie, Wirt, Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Lincoln, Mingo, McDowell and Randolph in yellow.

The remaining 20 of the state’s 55 counties are in green. These include Jefferson, Hampshire, Mineral, Hardy, Grant, Pendleton, Tucker, Preston, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Doddridge, Pleasants, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Roane, Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,556), Berkeley (13,186), Boone (2,215), Braxton (1,061), Brooke (2,279), Cabell (9,208), Calhoun (406), Clay (547), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,717), Gilmer (900), Grant (1,328), Greenbrier (2,938), Hampshire (1,944), Hancock (2,886), Hardy (1,597), Harrison (6,404), Jackson (2,320), Jefferson (4,888), Kanawha (15,790), Lewis (1,389), Lincoln (1,628), Logan (3,365), Marion (4,800), Marshall (3,667), Mason (2,161), McDowell (1,676), Mercer (5,325), Mineral (3,018), Mingo (2,827), Monongalia (9,557), Monroe (1,249), Morgan (1,284), Nicholas (1,970), Ohio (4,420), Pendleton (727), Pleasants (969), Pocahontas (697), Preston (2,984), Putnam (5,506), Raleigh (7,252), Randolph (2,913), Ritchie (780), Roane (680), Summers (875), Taylor (1,333), Tucker (554), Tyler (773), Upshur (2,049), Wayne (3,283), Webster (621), Wetzel (1,441), Wirt (476), Wood (8,114), Wyoming (2,144).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1622 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV



For more information on free COVID-19 testing across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.