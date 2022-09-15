CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore Thursday came out strongly against a new push by some democratic lawmakers and gun control advocacy groups to make credit card companies track gun and ammunition sales.

According to a press release from Moore’s office, a panel of the International Organization for Standardization, which is a nongovernmental organization that develops a wide range of industrial and commercial standards, approved a petition by New York-based Amalgamated Bank for the creation of a new “merchant category code” for gun retailers.

Credit card companies use merchant category codes to identify the type of business in which a merchant is engaged.

Moore’s office said in the release that several politicians, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, came out in support of the petition.

Advocates for the switch are calling for credit card companies to use the new merchant category code to monitor gun and ammunition purchases and notify law enforcement and share data if they notice something “that they believe seems odd,” according to the release.

Moore said in the release that he is concerned the change could potentially violate laws prohibiting the federal government from establishing a national gun registry.

“Lawmakers like Elizabeth Warren know this type of tracking system couldn’t pass Constitutional muster if implemented by Congress, so instead they’re outsourcing this data collection and tracking to their allies in private industry,” Treasurer Moore said in the release. “This is a clear end-run around our citizens’ Second Amendment rights and it must be stopped either by the credit card companies that have been asked to implement it or by law if necessary.”