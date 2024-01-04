CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Turnpike had a busy holiday season according to the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

From December 21, 2023, through January 2, 2024, the turnpike saw 1,375,777 transactions, which is 45,777 transactions more than what was being estimated leading into the holidays.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation reported that the day with the busiest traffic was on Dec. 22 with a total of 145,870 transactions, and the lightest traffic being Dec. 24 with 54,838 transactions.

“Ultimately, we are very pleased with how our staff handled the large influx of traffic and we were very well prepared,” Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said. “Our estimates were right in line with historical information that was reviewed prior to going into the holiday break.”

The only days during the recorded period where traffic didn’t exceed estimates were Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.