November 25 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia Turnpike tolls to increase next year

West Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Transportation)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike will increase at the beginning of next year.

Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeffrey Miller told a legislative committee that the rate for most passenger vehicles will rise by 5% on Jan. 1, going from $4 to $4.25.

Miller said the E-Z Pass annual program will also see an increase from $25 annually to $26.50.

He said the proposed fee schedule for the turnpike allows up to a 5 percent increase every three years. Voters approved selling up to $1.6 billion in bonds to fund the Roads to Prosperity program in 2017.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

