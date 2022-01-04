West Virginia Turnpike traffic up more than 27% over holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced today that holiday traffic went up 27.34% over the holidays compared to 2020.

WVDOT says that during a 12-day period between Dec. 22, 2021, and Jan. 2, 2022, 1,263,779 vehicles went through the toll booths on the Turnpike.

Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, says that the traffic set a record on the Turnpike.

Miller congratulated the staff on their “fantastic” job keeping traffic moving and keeping it as safe and efficient as possible “during the busiest time of the year.”

Traffic was up 27.34% from 2020 with 992,419 vehicles going through the toll booths and traffic was up 7.7% compared to the 2019 holidays when 1,173,380 vehicles went through the toll booths.