CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation says the West Virginia Turnpike saw more traffic than estimated this Thanksgiving week.

According to WVDOT officials, between Tuesday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 26, approximately 724,768 transactions were completed at the Turnpike’s toll booths. Officials say that total is nearly 10,000 transactions above their estimates, but that crews were prepared to see extra traffic for the holiday travel.

“The WV Turnpike was well prepared for a heavy influx of traffic during Thanksgiving week,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “I couldn’t be prouder of our Toll Operations, Maintenance crews, Courtesy patrol, Traffic Flaggers, State Police Troop 7, and Dispatch Center for their commitment this week to ensure traffic ran as smoothly as possible.”

According to the WVDOT, the busiest day on the West Virginia Turnpike was Sunday, Nov. 26, with a total of 161,022 transactions. Thanksgiving Day itself saw the lowest number of transactions, with 67,695 transactions between the turnpike’s toll booths.

Numbers for all days include:

Tuesday, Nov. 21 – 132,053 transactions

Wednesday, Nov. 22 – 156,241 transactions

Thursday, Nov. 23 – 67,695 transactions

Friday, Nov. 24 – 83,370 transactions

Saturday, Nov. 25 – 128,818 transactions

Sunday, Nov. 26 – 156,241 transactions

Officials with the West Virginia DOT say throughout the year, the Turnpike sees an average of approximately 100,000 transactions per day.