West Virginia unemployment claims are 26% lower than they were before COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A recent study by WalletHub says that West Virginia is making a successful economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of new unemployment claims. West Virginia ranked No. 7 on the list of States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest. Kentucky ranked first, and Ohio ranked 20th.

The study says that weekly unemployment claims in West Virginia have decreased by 26.72% compared to this same week in 2019. This was the fifth-biggest decrease in the United States.

When this week was compared to the start of 2020, the decrease is even more significant—West Virginia’s 40.92% decrease was the 12th biggest in the country. And when compared to the same week last year, unemployment claims in West Virginia decreased by 77.3%, which was 21st in the nation.

Last week, there were 360,000 unemployment claims nationwide. This was down 94% from the 6.1 million claims during the peak week of the pandemic.

According to the study, red states (based on how they voted in the 2020 presidential election) are recovering faster than blue states.

