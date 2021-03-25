West Virginia unemployment claims worse than they were a year ago

(WOWK)—According to a new WalletHub survey about which states had the quickest recovery of unemployment claims, West Virginia is among just three states that were actually worse this week than they were a year ago.

The other two states in the same boat as West Virginia were Alabama and Georgia. Arkansas reported lower unemployment claims now than the state had before the pandemic.

The survey compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. based on changes in unemployment, looking at several key benchmark weeks. Nationally, there were 648,000 new unemployment claims last week, which is a 90% decrease from the 6.9 million claims during the peak of the pandemic.

West Virginia is near the bottom of the list of “Least Recovered” states:

42. Indiana

43. Massachusetts

44. Texas

45. Alabama

46. Georgia

47. West Virginia

48. Colorado

49. Nevada

50. Ohio

51. Virginia

Here are the top 10 MOST recovered states:

Arkansas New Jersey South Dakota Pennsylvania South Carolina Arizona Vermont New Hampshire Kansas Illinois

The survey even compared “red” states to “blue” states based on how they voted in the 2020 presidential election, and, while “blue” states are doing slightly better, the numbers are very close.

Courtesy: WalletHub

Last week, West Virginia’s unemployment claims were up 41.20% since the start of the pandemic.