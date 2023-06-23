The Mountainlair on the WVU Downtown Campus is shown on May 22, 2023. (WVU Photo/Jennifer Shephard)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — In a meeting on Friday, the West Virginia University Board of Governors approved a finance plan and tuition for 2024 as well as voted to discontinue a number of graduate programs and terminate several graduate certifications.

According to a press release, tuition and fees will increase by 3%. In the meeting, the board said that increase will be $132 per semester for West Virginia residents and $396 for out of state students. The release also said that the cost of housing and dining fees will see “modest increases to help offset inflation and a rise in the cost of goods and services.”

“We take every tuition increase very seriously, but we work diligently to leverage federal, state and externally funded financial aid to our students so the cost is manageable,” said WVU chief financial officer and vice president Paula Congelio. She also pointed out that the university has also increased the amount of unfunded institutional aid.

The Board of Governors also voted on a consent agenda for items in the second phase of the university’s “academic transformation,” which aims to create a “smaller and more focused program portfolio,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed in the release.

Final votes officially discontinued 12 graduate programs during the meeting as well as two undergraduate programs—BM Music Performance: Voice and BM Music.

The board also terminated the:

Graduate Certificate in Leadership within the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences

Graduate Certificate in Pediatric Nurse Practitioner within the School of Nursing

Graduate Certificate in Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner within the School of Nursing

The board also took the next steps toward merging the Reed College of Media and the College of Creative Arts and approved the program review recommendations for undergraduate and graduate programs.

The list of academic undergraduate programs that are under review will be released the week of July 10. According to the timeline previously approved by the Board of Governors, the Provost will give a preliminary recommendation on those programs in August, and an official vote will take place in August.

Several new programs were also approved in the meeting, including:

Undergraduate Certificate: The Country Roads Program in Academic Affairs

BS in Environmental Engineering in the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources

LPN to BSN Program at Potomac State College

BSF in Wood Science and Technology in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design

The next Board of Governor’s meeting is scheduled for July 31.