West Virginia University extends President Gee’s contract

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) – Gordon Gee is staying on as president of West Virginia University. The college on Friday announced its governing board has extended Gee’s contract through 2024.

Gee’s $800,000 per year salary will stay fixed under the contract extension. His current contract would have ended in 2021 but Gee had indicated he was willing to stay longer. Board of Governors Chairman William Wilmoth says Gee “is one of, if not the top, university leader in the country.”

It also adopted a $1.1 billion budget for next fiscal year, including a nearly $15 million reduction in salaries, benefits and supplies. The budget also reflects a 1.36 percent increase for in-state tuition and 1.44 percent for out-of-state, the smallest tuition increases in at least two decades.

