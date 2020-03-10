WVU Research Corporation to receive more than $600,000 in funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $633,296 from the National Science Foundation and Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research for the West Virginia University Research Cooperation.

“The National Science Foundation is an educational stimulus in our state and a strong sponsor of research projects within our higher education institutions. I am thrilled to see this continued support and funding going towards critical neurological research at WVU,” Capito says. “Through this funding, research teams will investigate the underlying neural processes involved in human social attention and interaction and contribute critical information to neuroscience research.”

The funding will go toward a project to examine neural processes involved with human social attention and visual focus, the two members of the Senate Appropriations Committee say.

“I am glad that the National Science Foundation is partnering with West Virginia University as they look to understand cognitive functions in humans,” Manchin says. “Developing a greater understanding will help doctors treat patients with psychiatric and neurological disorders throughout West Virginia and across the country. The impacts of these important research projects can be felt in every corner of our state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for critical funding for research projects like this one that improve the lives of all West Virginians.”

