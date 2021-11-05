West Virginia University researchers studying invasive carp

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) – Researchers at West Virginia University are investigating how to keep invasive carp from spreading.

Brent Murry and Caroline Arantes from the Davis College of Agriculture Natural Resources and Design will examine the Ohio and Tennessee-Cumberland River basins. They have a three-year, $151,000 grant from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The university says the species has caused ecological and economic problems in the Upper Mississippi River Basin, but the eastern portion of the Mississippi watershed is uninhabited by invasive carp.

The researchers hope to discover what has kept the fish controlled there.