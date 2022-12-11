(WOWK) — A Nitro High School graduate was shot and killed by a client’s ex-husband last week in Georgia.

The Nitro High School Alumni Facebook page says Doug Lewis graduated from there in 1985 and from West Virginia University School of Law in 1992. He was a lawyer in the Atlanta, Georgia, area since graduating in 1992.

The Lawrenceville Police Department in Georgia says Lewis was shot by Allen Tayeh. Lewis was allegedly a lawyer for Tayeh’s ex-wife during their divorce hearings.

(Photo courtesy of Lawrenceville PD)

Tayeh allegedly killed Lewis and then set his office building on fire. He is being charged with murder and arson.