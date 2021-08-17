Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

West Virginia University settles rockslide lawsuits

West Virginia

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — West Virginia University has settled two lawsuits filed over injuries stemming from a rockslide.

Three people were taken to a hospital in February 2020 after boulders fell from a hillside, striking a car and a transit shuttle vehicle at the school.

The Dominion Post reports the cases were settled earlier this month and an agreed order of dismissal says “all matters of controversy among the parties have been resolved.”

The agreement did not disclose the amount of the settlement. Both plaintiffs sought compensatory and other damages.

The newspaper reports the school completed a $2.9 million remediation of the hillside last fall.

