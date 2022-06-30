MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — Most college kids celebrate summer break by relaxing, going on summer adventures or working a job or internship.

A group of students at West Virginia University is spending their summer creating the Mountaineer Fentanyl Education Task Force (MFETF) to educate people on the dangers of fentanyl. The MFETF is partnering with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

On Wednesday, students of the task force, as well as U.S Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Executive Director of GameChanger Joe Boczek and Founder of Lauren’s Wish Michael Cole spoke on WVU’s campus in front of their peers to bring awareness to the dangerous opioid.

“I’ve been a West Virginian my whole life, so every West Virginian knows too well what this addiction crisis has done to our state,” MFETF task force chair and WVU junior Azeem Khan said. “For me as a student, I didn’t want to wait 10 years to start doing my part to help. I wanted to try and do something right now as small as it is if we can save one life then I think it is worth it.”

Boczek commemorated the students for their commitment and dedication to helping their community.

“If you went to Cheat Lake right now you’d see a lake full of boats and college kids having a good time,” Boczek said. “These kids care enough about the fentanyl issue that we’re having to form this task force and I couldn’t be prouder of a bunch of young adults.”

One of the goals of the task force is to educate 7,500 students in person on the dangers of fentanyl and the resources available on campus. While targeting the students at WVU is a big goal for MFETF, they also hope to make an impact on parents and the community.