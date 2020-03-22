West Virginia up to 16 COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today confirmed four new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 in West Virginia, making the total positive case count at 16.

New cases were identified in Jefferson, Kanawha and Monongalia counties.

The state breakdown of cases by county are three individuals from Jefferson County, one individual from Jackson County, three individuals from Kanawha County, two from Marshall County, two from Mercer County, two from Monongalia County, one from Putnam County and two individuals from Tucker County. All cases are travel related.

As of March 22, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., 460 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 16 positive, 444 negative and 4 tests pending (at state lab). These numbers include positive and negative tests from the state’s public health lab, commercial labs and hospitals.

For the most up to date information, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.

