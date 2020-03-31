West Virginia up to 162 confirmed COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today confirmed 17 new COVID-19 have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 162.

As of March 31, 4,143 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 162 positive, 3,981 negative and one death.

Confirmed cases per county include 16 in Berkeley, one in Cabell, three in Greenbrier, three in Hancock, one in Hardy, 11 in Harrison, nine in Jackson, eight in Jefferson, 31 in Kanawha, two in Logan, five in Marion, four in Marshall, three in Mason, two in Mercer, 31 in Monongalia, one in Morgan, 10 in Ohio, one in Pleasants, three in Preston, four in Putnam, three in Raleigh, one in Randolph, two in Roane, two in Tucker, one in Upshur, one in Wetzel, one in Wirt and two in Wood.

For the most up to date information, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.

A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

