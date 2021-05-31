West Virginia urban deer hunt is lifeline for food programs

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — A bowhunt for deer in one West Virginia city that began several years ago has become a lifeline for local food pantries and community kitchens.

The Dominion Post reports that when hunters first proposed an urban deer hunt in Morgantown, the idea was to control the population.

Collisions with cars were commonplace and the deer were seen as a pest that ate people’s shrubs and flowers.

Some residents were wary of letting archers hunt in the city, but the program has proven itself.

Archers have had no accidents while hunting more than 950 deer and harvesting about 9,500 pounds of ground venison.

Some of the meat is used by the bowhunters while the remainder is donated.