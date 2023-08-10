CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Did you know that West Virginia used to fine people up to $10 if they refused to take off their hat in a theater?

According to West Virginia Code as recently as 2009, §61-6-16 said that people could not wear anything that obstructs anyone’s view in a theater, hall or opera house that charges an admission fee.

If the person refuses to take off the covering, they could be found guilty of a misdemeanor and could be fined anywhere from $2 to $10.

The West Virginia Legislature repealed this law in 2010 as a part of their regular session, according to the West Virginia Code website.