CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From driving past a gas station with staggering prices to shopping in a grocery store where everything costs more, it’s no surprise that when you talk with voters that the top priorities are pocket book issues.

“The economy is number one,” said one voter.

“The biggest issues? Inflation and the economy,” said voter Edward Gross.

“Well, jobs. Jobs has got to be an issue, one of creating a vibrant workforce,” said Mike Clowser, a West Virginia voter.

But it isn’t just the economy. This year, there is a lot of concern about women’s reproductive rights after the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“My biggest issue is Roe v. Wade – Women’s health and having their own right to their own body. We should be able to make our own choices about our body,” said Maria Gray, a West Virginia voter.

And, as always, improving schools remains a top priority.

“I believe very strongly in public education. We need to raise the teachers’ salaries and to improve that,” said voter Evan Buck.

On a more global issue, controlling immigration at the Southern border in seen as important, given that illegal drugs such as Fentanyl can enter through there and wind up in our region.

“Well we are not abiding by the laws that we have in this country. We’ve just opened up the border and there are laws against that, and we are ignoring them,” said voter Edward Gross.

And this year, the interest is not just about the candidates.

“The biggest issues for me were the Constitutional Amendments. Changes for those,” said Lynn Fish, a West Virginia voter.

And when it comes to environmental and energy issues, some voters are embracing clean energy issues such as solar and wind energy in addition to fossil fuels.

“We’re in a state that has been at the forefront of providing lots of fuel for our whole entire country. And there’s ways for us to do that even if we can’t continue to rely on coal,” said Susan Walker-Matthews, a West Virginia voter.

While people raise their key issues, if they don’t vote, their voice doesn’t get heard. Early voting continues across the Tri-State region. Election day is less than a week away on Tuesday, Nov. 8.