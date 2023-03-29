CLIFFTOP, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that a waterfall in a state park has officially been named after his English Bulldog, Babydog.

In a video posted to Gov. Justice’s official Facebook page, Babydog is seen trotting across the newly renovated bridge over Glade Creek to meet her owner next to a sign that reads “Babydog Falls.” The edge of the falls can briefly be seen in the video, but to get a full view, parkgoers will have to visit Babcock State Park in Fayette County.

According to Justice, the falls are along Old Sewell Road, which has been newly renovated. The video shows a wide gravel path with side-by-sides on it, but Justice did not specify whether motor vehicles will be allowed on the path after the dedication. Justice did say that if you travel down Old Sewell Road, “you’ll eventually run into Babydog Falls.”

According to the post, “Babydog was so happy” about the waterfall’s new name. You can watch her full reaction in the video player above.

While at Babcock State Park, Gov. Justice also kicked off the start of West Virginia Gold Rush, when bodies of water in the state are stocked with golden rainbow trout for anglers to catch.