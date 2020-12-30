West Virginia Wesleyan faculty, staff get COVID-19 vaccine

BUCKHANNON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Wesleyan College is administering the first round of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations for faculty and staff.

The college is categorized under Phase 1-D in the Mountain State’s vaccine allocation plan, which includes “teachers and education staff in higher education and K-12 and other sectors for critical services for our state, such as utility and transportation workers,” according to WVWC officials.

“As part of the statewide vaccination plan outlined by the Governor, Wesleyan began to inoculate faculty and staff today, with priority given to those individuals over the age of 60 years old and/or those who have a pre-existing condition,” said John Bohman, Supervisor of Campus Safety and Security, who leads and oversees the College’s COVID-19 response. “We will continue to follow the State of West Virginia’s direction in partnership with the Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department and with the expertise of our high-quality nursing faculty.”

WVWC initially received 50 doses of the Moderna vaccine and will receive subsequent doses allocated by the state, officials say. The WVWC nursing faculty administered the vaccines while the Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department oversaw the inoculations. The first employee at the college to receive a dose of the vaccine was Director of Campus Life, 61-year-old Alisa Lively. College officials say she is considered a frontline worker on the campus.

“Today is an important day as more of our Upshur-Buckhannon community receives the vaccine, thereby expanding our shared efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Sue McKisic, RN and Nurse Director/Administrator of the Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department.

Officials at WVWC say campus policies, such as the universal mask policy, still apply and will be enforced.

“Wesleyan will continue to implement our arrival to campus plan that mandates universal mask-wearing, social distancing and increased hand hygiene until further notice,” Bohman said. “We will continue to do our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus.”