CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WV WIC) will return to offering Similac products only by March 1.

In addition to WV WIC’s transition to Similac only, the program will allow beneficiaries to buy larger-sized cans of the brand’s products until April 30.

In March 2022, WV WIC expanded allowable sizes, brands and types of purchasable formula. WV WIC made the expansion after Similac manufacturer Abbott Nutrition recalled formula made at its Sturgis, Michigan, production plant.

Abbott Nutrition made new formulas to send to grocery stores, and in July 2022, the company reopened the Sturgis facility.

WV WIC is within the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and gives nutritious foods to pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, plus infants and children up to age five. The program also offers nutrition and breastfeeding education and referrals for health and social services.

“WV WIC is committed to providing our WIC families with nutritious foods, including infant formula. WV WIC will continue to work with our retailers and Abbott Nutrition to ensure adequate supply of approved infant formula remains on West Virginia’s grocery shelves.” Heidi Staats, Director of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Office of Nutrition Services.

