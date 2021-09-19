West Virginia woman admits she was paid for trafficking teen

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to a child sex trafficking conspiracy in which she was charged with providing a 17-year-old relative to a former police chief for sex in exchange for money.

In a news release, Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Johnston says 28-year-old Kristen Naylor-Legg pleaded guilty Wednesday and faces up to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Naylor-Legg on two occasions offered up her minor relative to then-Gauley Bridge Police Chief Larry Allen Clay, Jr. Prosecutors say Naylor-Legg admitted Clay paid her $100 on one occasion, and on another he promised $50 but did not pay her.

Clay has pleaded not guilty and heads to trial in November on sex trafficking charges.