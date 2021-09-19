West Virginia woman admits she was paid for trafficking teen

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to a child sex trafficking conspiracy in which she was charged with providing a 17-year-old relative to a former police chief for sex in exchange for money.
In a news release, Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Johnston says 28-year-old Kristen Naylor-Legg pleaded guilty Wednesday and faces up to life in prison.
Prosecutors say Naylor-Legg on two occasions offered up her minor relative to then-Gauley Bridge Police Chief Larry Allen Clay, Jr. Prosecutors say Naylor-Legg admitted Clay paid her $100 on one occasion, and on another he promised $50 but did not pay her.
Clay has pleaded not guilty and heads to trial in November on sex trafficking charges.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.