WHEELING (WTRF) – A Wheeling woman was arrested after a Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake.

Hanover Police say they responded to a fender bender, and multiple people at the concert pointed to a Kia, saying that the car damaged multiple vehicles.

Those at the concert say the woman was going in and out of the parking lot, taking down cones, barrels, and flags.

Onlookers also say the driver missed hitting police officers, concert workers, and medics.

Police also say one person at the venue tried to stop the vehicle by running after it and smashing the driver’s side window.

An officer was able to get to the woman’s vehicle and turn off the car, but the woman tried to bite the officer and turned the car back on. She then drove away.

According to police, the woman was able to get out of the parking lot and ended up getting stuck in a ditch on Route 18.

Manasha Bradley was arrested.

Police say Bradley was not under the influence and had no alcohol in her system. A loaded gun was found under the driver’s side seat.