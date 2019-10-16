West Virginia woman celebrates 103rd birthday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Virginia Francis Folio celebrated her 103rd birthday at the Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab Center on Tuesday, October 16, 2019. Employees and family members threw Folio a surprise party, giving residents the chance to listen to live music and eat birthday cake.

When asked what her secret was to living to 103 was, she said, she doesn’t have a secret other than eating healthy throughout her life.

“It was a big surprise, I never expected this but I’m happy they all showed up, relatives and friends,” said Folio.

Folio is the oldest current resident at the facility. Officials plan on throwing her an even bigger birthday bash next year.

Mayor of Stonewood, James Terango proclaimed October 16, 2019, as “Virginia F. Folio Day” in honor of her birthday.