WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been charged with arson in connection to a Wayne County fire.

According to the West Virginia State Police, troopers were called to the scene of an arson complaint in the 1000 block of the Right Fork of Bull Creek Road in Crum around 8:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Troopers say they were told by Kermit Volunteer Fire Department officials that the VFD had responded to a structure fire at the home the previous evening.

One of the firefighters told the troopers he drove by to check the home and said he saw the suspect allegedly burning the barn and other properties outside the residence. The firefighter said the barn and the other outside properties were a complete loss.

Troopers say the woman, identified as Tara Lycans, 38, was on scene “covered in ash and soot.” She was arrested on a charge of First Degree Arson, according to the WVSP. Lycans was taken to the Western Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.