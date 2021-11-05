West Virginia woman charged with child abuse, allegedly holding 4-day-old by neck

According to a criminal complaint from the Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Areonia Igo, 19, of Chesapeake, West Virginia, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 4 on child abuse charges. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Magistrate Court)

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia woman is facing child abuse charges in Kanawha County.

According to a criminal complaint from the Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Areonia Igo, 19, of Chesapeake, West Virginia, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 4.

Officials say Metro Communications dispatched authorities to the 5000 block of Colonial Park Drive in South Charleston Thursday around 6:30 p.m. regarding a disturbance. The complaint states the only thing the 911 employee could hear from the call was “someone yelling about a dead baby.” The South Charleston Police, Fire and EMS departments responded.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found Igo being physically restrained by a bystander. According to the complaint, witnesses told authorities the incident began when Igo was allegedly running from her mother, reportedly holding her four-day-old baby in her arm by the neck. Authorities were told one bystander restrained her while the second took the infant from Igo.

At the time she was restrained, Igo and her mother allegedly “began to get into a physical altercation,” the complaint says.

The complaint states the baby “was turning blue” and not breathing due to the way Igo had allegedly been holding them. According to the complaint, the baby was okay and breathing again by the time first responders arrived. The child is now in the grandmother’s custody.

If convicted, Igo would face up to $3,000 in possible fines and/or one to five years in prison.