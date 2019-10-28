West Virginia woman charged with escape after being arrested for killing, torturing kitten

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg woman is charged with escape after she freed herself from police custody after being arrested for an animal cruelty charge from September.

Officers with the Clarksburg Police Department learned that on or about Sept. 16, Chloe Calvert, 27, of Clarksburg, “intentionally torture[d]” and “maliciously kill[ed]” a kitten at a residence on Horner Ave. in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

During that incident, Calvert — who admitted to another individual who also recorded the event — stomped on a kitten, threw it against a wall, then strangled it to death, officers said. She admitted that she did “everything [she] could” to torture it, according to the complaint.

Officers located the kitten’s body outside of the Horner Ave. residence.

Then, on Oct. 26, after being placed under arrest for the above incident. Calvert was transported to the Clarksburg Police Department, according to another criminal complaint.

In that complaint, officers state that Calvert was secured in a processing room by handcuffs secured to the wall, and the officer in charge of her processing stepped out of the room.

Calvert took that opportunity to “manipulate her hand and escape the handcuff” and fled on foot from the Clarksburg Police Department building, according to the complaint.

A short time later, officers found Calvert at the intersection of South 2nd Street and Washington Avenue, but she attempted to flee again when officers were trying to put her in custody, officers said.

Once in custody, Calvert tried to flee once more, but was secured in the back of a police cruiser, according to police. She was then taken to the Harrison County Staging Area for processing, and once again slipped out of her handcuffs, but did not escape, according to the complaint.

During processing, Calvert continually gave false names, even having a social security card on her person belonging to a different individual, but officers were able to determine she was not the person on that card, officers said.

In order to prevent more escape attempts, officers placed Calvert in leg shackles and a chain transport bell after processing, according to the complaint.

After she was placed in a police cruiser for transport, however, Calvert continued to try to escape from her restraints, pushing on the rear walls of the transport in an attempt to get them to open, officers said.

Calvert is charged with animal cruelty and felony escape. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $35,000 bond.

