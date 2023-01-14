MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County woman is dead following a crash in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday for a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 near Meadow Bridge.

Upon arrival, authorities found a vehicle that appeared to have lost control and struck a pole.

The driver was taken to Beckley ARH Hospital, but during transport, the driver became unresponsive and was pronounced deceased upon arrival at Beckley ARH, according to authorities.

The driver’s identity is not being released at this time.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, EMS Personnel, General Ambulance and Meadow Bridge Fire Department all responded.

This accident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.